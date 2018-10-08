Anna Blue Dolphins wrap up successful 2018 swim season

The Anna Blue Dolphins swim has wrapped up a successful 2018 season.

The team had an awards night and swim party on July 31 at the Anna City Pool.

The Blue Dolphins are a summer-only swim team. Swimmers on the team range in age from 4 to 18.

The Blue Dolphins also hosted the Southern Illinois Swim League, SISL, championship meet on July 28.

The championship meet involved the seven SISL teams: Anna, Carbondale, Herrin, Du Quoin, Marion, Mt. Vernon and Salem.

The Marion Marlins won first place at the championship meet.

At the awards night programs, Blue Dolphins swimmers were honored for a variety of achievements.

Swimmers were saluted for their overall improvement for the season. Recognition also went to high-point winners from meets, the MVP for meet attendance and the swimmer of the year.

The Blue Dolphins had two swimmers who set team records in multiple events.

Swimmers who achieved high-point honors included:

Adam Clark, 353 points. Isabella Hawk, 317 points. Jason Miller, 229 points. Darcy Conder, 224 points. Cassidy Janke, 221 points.

John Turner, 212 points. Alexis Houseman, 207 points. Agent Inman, 206 points. Lily Baker, 202 points. Nile Chotner, 193 points.

Swimmers who were recognized as most improved for the season included:

Tilman Dallas, 50.2 seconds. Sabryna Borders, 47.04 seconds. John Turner, 44.22 seconds. Luke Dallas, 38.65 seconds. Marissa Turner, 38.29 seconds.

Ben Marggraf, 36.61 seconds. Trystan Borders, 36.20 seconds. Katryna Borders, 35.21 seconds. Isaiah Lieberman, 33.52 seconds. Niah Chotner, 31.18 seconds.

MVP honors went to Adam Clark, John Turner and Marissa Turner, with 14 meets attended.

Tilman Dallas was honored as the Blue Dolphins’ swimmer of the year.

Swimmers who broke records during the season included:

Cassidy Janke: 9-10 girls’ 25 free, 25 back.

Nile Chotner: 11-12 boys’ 50 fly, 50 back, 100 IM.