Anna Council salutes state champion from A-J

Recognition of a state champion and project updates were on the agenda at last week’s regular meeting of the Anna City Council.

The meeting was Tuesday evening, March 6, at Anna City Hall.

The city council honored Anna-Jonesboro Community High School student athlete Arieh Hart. In February, Hart won a 2018 Illinois High School Association, IHSA, state wrestling championship.

A framed certificate of recognition was presented to Hart, who was honored during a ceremony which was held during the meeting.

On behalf of the city and the city council, Anna Mayor Steve Hartline presented the certificate to Hart.

Hartline praised the hard work and dedication which Hart showed on his way to winning the state title.

Hart, who is a senior at A-JCHS, won an IHSA Class 1A state wrestling championship.

Hart wrestled in the 152-pound weight class. Hart is the first wrestler in A-J history to win a state championship.

A-JCHS head wrestling coach Eric Massey said that Hart finished his last season as a high school wrestler with a 42-2 record.

During four years of wrestling at the high school level, Hart compiled a 150-31 record.

In other business at last week’s meeting:

Anna city administrator Steve Guined reported that a major improvement project at the Anna City Park is “officially” done.

The project included construction of a new concession/restroom building at the park. Basketball and tennis courts at the park also were improved.

Guined noted that some final work is to be done in conjunction with the project, including the installation of benches, placing of picnic tables and landscaping.

Work continues on drafting the city’s new budget. The city’s fiscal year begins on May 1.

Information was shared about plans for several street projects.

Major improvements are planned at the four-way stop in the heart of downtown Anna. Work is planned in the spring. When the work is being done, the intersection will be closed.

Plans also are moving forward for a culvert and storm drainage project along West Vienna Street.

The city council approved the reappointment of Jim Miles to the police pension board. Miles was praised for his dedicated service to the board.

Anna Police Chief Mike Hunter reported that the police department has received a new squad car.