Anna-Jonesboro school board hires coaches for 2017-2018

Coaches for fall and winter sports athletic teams were hired for the 2017-2018 academic year at a May 15 regular meeting of the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School District No. 81 Board of Education.

The board took the following actions, as reported in minutes from the meeting:

Amy Fitzgerald-Wilson was hired as volleyball coach. Rebecca Corbit was approved as assistant volleyball coach. Jennifer Snell was approved as volunteer assistant volleyball coach.

Brandon Bierstedt was hired as golf coach. Steve Taylor was approved as assistant golf coach.

Matt Lang, Jerry Ellis and Jim Hadley were approved as volunteer assistant golf coaches, pending background checks.

Mark Boomer was hired as boys’ soccer coach. David Stoner was approved as assistant soccer coach.

Kristin Chamness was hired as cheer coach. Sydney Heern was approved as volunteer assistant cheer coach.

Brett Detering was hired as varsity football coach. Michael Eudy, Kyle Kueker and Joel Dallas were hired as assistant football coaches.

Dave Sullivan, Jamie Yates, Tom Stark, Chase Hargrave and Sara Konecek were approved as volunteer assistant football coaches.

Mike Chamness was hired as varsity boys’ basketball coach. Josh Staples and Karl Sweitzer were hired as assistant boys’ basketball coaches. Mark Chamness was approved as volunteer assistant boys’ basketball coach.

Matt Denny was hired as varsity girls’ basketball coach. John Basler and Blake DeRocher were hired as assistant girls’ basketball coaches.

Eric Massey was hired as wrestling coach. Chase Hargrave was hired as assistant wrestling coach. Andrew Adams was approved as volunteer assistant coach.

Cary Quick was approved as volunteer bowling coach. Micah Cross and Shayne Eddleman were approved as volunteer assistant bowling coaches.