Anna Junior High School bowlers compete at state

The Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association, SIJHSAA, had its state bowling tournament Saturday, March 18, at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights. The Anna Junior High School girls’ team placed fourth out of 24 teams with an overall team score of 3,325 after six games.

The Anna Junior High School team also had three bowlers who placed in the top 15 in their division for the six-game series. Individuals who placed in the top 15 for the girls’ division were Avery Page, who finished third with a series score of 1,073; and Madi Hawk, who finished in 13th place with a series score of 898. Aden Hopkins placed in the top 15 in the boys’ division at 12th place with a series score of 1,105.

The team voiced appreciation to The Strike Zone in Anna for allowing the students to practice at their facility and being so supportive of them.