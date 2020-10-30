Anna Junior High School cross country competes at state

The Anna Junior High School cross country team competed at the SIJHSAA Class L cross country meet last Friday at Du Quoin.

The girls meet was won by Waterloo with 59 points, followed by Mascoutah, Triad and Carterville. Anna Junior High Schcool finished in 8th place on the day.

Leading Anna was Liz Hammer, who finished in 15th place with a time of 12:56. Hammer has been the leader for Anna for most of the year. This is only her first year of running.

Next for Anna were twins Kayla Matuszewich and Kaitlyn Matuszewich, who came in 23rd and 34th place with times of 13:14 and 13:27.

The twins were followed by Raelynn Sadler, who finished 39th with a time of 13:56.

Sadler was followed by her cousin Presley Bierstedt, who finished with a time of 14:03, which was good for 51st place.

Bierstedt was followed by Kansas Craig in 60th place in 14:30 and Brooklyn Eastman in 62nd, with a time of 14:41.

The Anna girls will graduate a large part of their team and will be looking to youngsters to pick up where they left off.

Also competing for the Indians on the boys’ side was Wyatt Wright. Wright finished in 11:59, which was good for 20th place.

Beckett Thorpe had qualified for the meet as well, but could not compete because of a fractured foot.