Anna Junior High sets baseball, softball tryouts

Anna Junior High School has scheduled baseball and softball tryouts.

Tryouts are planned from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, July 23-25.

Baseball tryouts are scheduled at Kiwanis Field at the Anna City Park.

Softball tryouts are planned at Denny Field at the Anna City Park.

Tryouts are open to all Anna School District No. 37 students who are entering grades 6 through 8 for the 2018-2019 academic year.

The school shared the following information about tryouts:

All students who want to try out must have a current physical on file with the school (within one year).

All students must complete and turn in an athletic waiver in order to participate. Extra copies will be available at the tryouts.

Athletes should plan to bring their own drinks.

Athletes should wear appropriate baseball/softball attire, including baseball pants, cleats and a t-shirt.

Athletes must provide their own bats and gloves and are encouraged to bring any other equipment which they might have available, such as catcher’s equipment.

Athletes are asked to be on time each day (15 minutes early is recommended).

More information is available by contacting baseball coach Aaron Roberts at 217-836-0142 and softball coach Pat Pitts at 618-614-2643.