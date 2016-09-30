Home / Sports / Anna wins regional softball title
Anna Junior High School softball players celebrate their victory in the regional championship game.Team members are, in the first row, from left, Macy Ury, Chloe Powell, Avery Page, Breckstin Schaefer and Karynna Carter. Second row, coach Pat Pitts, manager Reese Reynolds, Peyton Seip, Lexi Lingle, Keri Rendleman, Avery Osman, Jenna Chamness and coach Mahala Montfort.

Anna wins regional softball title

Fri, 09/30/2016 - 9:34am admin

Avery Page tossed a three-hitter to lead the Anna Junior High School softball team to a 9-3 win over Adams of Marion for the Class M regional championship at Creal Springs Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Page gave up a walk and posted 3 strikeouts in the win. She was also 2-for-3 at the plate.

Katy Shepard led the hitting attack by going 3-for-4. Payton Seip went 2-for-4 with a double. Keri Rendleman went 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Avery Osman went 1-for-3 with a double hit.

Anna 4, Unity Point 3: Shepard was 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Anna to the win in first-round action Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Avery Osman and Jenna Chamness were each 1-for-2. Page was 1-for-3. Macy Ury was 1-for-4.

Page was the winning pitcher with a three-hitter to go with a walk and 6 strikeouts.

Anna, 14-7, is scheduled to play in the Class M state tournament at Pinckneyville against Trico at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

