Anna wins regional softball title

Avery Page tossed a three-hitter to lead the Anna Junior High School softball team to a 9-3 win over Adams of Marion for the Class M regional championship at Creal Springs Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Page gave up a walk and posted 3 strikeouts in the win. She was also 2-for-3 at the plate.

Katy Shepard led the hitting attack by going 3-for-4. Payton Seip went 2-for-4 with a double. Keri Rendleman went 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Avery Osman went 1-for-3 with a double hit.

Anna 4, Unity Point 3: Shepard was 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Anna to the win in first-round action Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Avery Osman and Jenna Chamness were each 1-for-2. Page was 1-for-3. Macy Ury was 1-for-4.

Page was the winning pitcher with a three-hitter to go with a walk and 6 strikeouts.

Anna, 14-7, is scheduled to play in the Class M state tournament at Pinckneyville against Trico at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.