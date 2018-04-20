Appleknocker baseball team wins pair of games

The Cobden High School baseball team won a pair of games in recent action.

Cobden 2, Shawnee 1: Brayden Clark was 2-for-2 with an RBI to lead host Cobden to the South Egyptian Conference win Friday, April 18.

Cody Wieseman was 2-for-3 with a double for the Appleknockers. Bayden Ditterline was 2-for-4. Ryan Barr was 1-for-2. Alex Remsey was 1-for-3 with an RBI. John Russell was 1-for-3. Zane Nance had a stolen base.

Trenton Matlock was 1-for-3 with a stolen base to lead the Redskins. Trace Faire was 1-for-3.

Russell was the winning pitcher with a two-hitter to go with a walk and 8 strikeouts.

Matlock, Kaden Baltzell and Dawson Johnson pitched in the loss, combining on 9 hits to go with 7 walks and 5 strikeouts.

Cobden 16, Meridian 0: Russell, Ditterline, Nance and Chandler West combined to pitch a no-hitter to lead visiting Cobden to the conference win Monday, April 9.

The pitching foursome allowed 2 walks and had 9 strikeouts.

Nance was 3-for-4 with 2 stolen bases and 3 RBIs to lead the Appleknockers. Wieseman was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Noah Franklin was 2-for-2. Ditterline was 2-for-4 with a stolen base and an RBI. Landon Britt was 1-for-3 with a triple and 2 RBIs. Clark was 1-for-3 with 3 RBIs. Clayton Flamm and Remsey each had a stolen base.

Cobden, 4-1, is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at home against Anna-Jonesboro and Friday at Carlisle County, Ky.