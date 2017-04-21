Appleknocker Glow Run set in Cobden

Update: The event has been moved to Friday, April 28 due to weather concerns.

An Appleknocker Glow Run 5K and kids fun run are planned Friday, April 21, in Cobden.

Proceeds will support the Cobden High School volleyball program and junior high school basketball program.

Race time is 7:15 p.m. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. on the soccer field at the new Cobden Community Park.

The kids fun run begins at 6:30 p.m. The fun run is free.

Registration is $30, with checks made payable to Cobden High School. Glow sticks will be provided to runners during check in.

Refreshments will be served for participants after the race. Awards also will be presented after the race.

Registration forms are available at Cobden High School and at Cobden Village Hall.

For more information, contact Nathan Emrick at Cobden High School by phone 893-4031 or by email at nemrick@cusd17.com.