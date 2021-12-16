Appleknockers boys' basketball team posts victory over Wildcats

Host Cobden came on in the final quarter on its way to a 44-31 win over Anna-Jonesboro in a high school boys’ basketball game that was played at the Carbondale High School gymnasium Saturday, Dec. 11.

The game was tied 7-7 after one quarter. The Appleknockers pulled ahead 20-15 at the half and were up 30-25 at the end of three quarters.

“It was a good win and we played well,” Cobden coach Wendell Wheeler said. “We finally got some momentum going in the fourth quarter.”

The Wildcats were outscored 14-6 in the final period, with 12 of 18 points coming from the free throw line for the Appleknockers.

Cobden’s two big men inside dominated play.

Elliott Lowndes, a 6-9 center, scored 21 points with 6 rebounds and 10 blocked shots to lead the Appleknockers.

Tyler Franklin, a 6-6 forward, added 19 points and 9 rebounds.

Brock Reynolds was the only other scorer for Codden, with 4 points and 3 rebounds. Cooper Flamm had 6 rebounds. Edwin Funes added 4 rebounds and Drake Campbell 1.

Landon Trammel had 14 points and 5 rebounds to lead A-J.

Dylan Harvel added 11 points and 5 rebounds. Dawson Trammel had 2 points and 6 rebounds.

Payton Denny and Bryce Henry each had 2 points with 3 rebounds apiece. Ethan Carver and Laighton Mixon had 2 rebounds apiece.

The Appleknockers were 11 of 28 in shot attempts from the field, 1 of 4 from 3-point range and 19 of 29 from the free throw line.

The Wildcats were 8 of 25 from the field, 5 of 31 from 3-point range and 0-5 from the free throw line.

With the victory, Cobden, 4-3, won its third straight game. Cobden is scheduled to play Friday, Dec. 17, at Century.

A-J, 1-6, is scheduled to play Friday, Dec. 17, at Pinckneyville.

A-J and Cobden both had games scheduled for last Friday which were postponed because of the inclement weather in the region. The games are to be rescheduled.