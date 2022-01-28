Appleknockers defeat Egyptian to win title at Mid-Winter Classic

Cobden High School boys’ basketball team won the Mid-Winter Classic at Egyptian with a 74-44 victory over the host Pharaohs Saturday, Jan. 22.

Three Appleknockers made the all-tournament team: Brock Reynolds, Elliott Lowndes and Tyler Franklin. Lowndes was named as the tournament’s most valuable player.

The Appleknockers led 28-6 after one quarter and 43-23 at the half.

Lowndes had 36 points to lead Cobden. Franklin added 26 points, Reynolds 3, Cooper Flamm, Kevin Webb and Edwin Funes had 2 each and Kohen Moore had 1.

Cobden 74, Zeigler-Royalton 32: The Appleknockers were ahead 21-12 after one quarter on the way to the win earlier Saturday. The Appleknockers led 43-22 at the half.

Lowndes led Cobden with 37 points. Franklin had 20 points, Reynolds 10, Funes 4 and Moore 3.

Cobden 62, Elverado 37: Cobden led early in the tourney win Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The Appleknockers led 11-6 after one quarter and 30-12 at the half.

Lowndes led with 25 points. Franklin added 13 points, Flamm 7, Reynolds 5 and Funes 2.

Cobden improved to 15-5 overall. Cobden is scheduled to play Friday at Joppa and Saturday at Webber Township.