Appleknockers go 3-1 in recent baseball action

Thu, 05/27/2021 - 9:56am admin
Franklin, Hand combine to pitch no-hitter

The Cobden High School baseball team was 3-1 in recent action.

Cobden 11, Dongola 7: Noah Franklin was 4-for-4 with 2 triples and 2 RBIs to lead the hitting for the host  Appleknockers Friday, May 21.

Nolan Hand was 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs. Tyler Franklin was 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs. Brock Reynolds was 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Steven Brown was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Hunter Pitts was 1-for-3.

Tyler Franklin, Pitts, Jesus Zamora, Xach Roberts and Reynolds pitched in the win, combining on 4 hits to go with 9 walks and 15 strikeouts.

Century 15, Cobden 3: Reynolds was 2-for-3 to lead the hitting in the home loss Thursday, May 20.

Tyler Franklin was 1-for-2 with a home run. Hand and Noah Franklin were each 1-for-3.

Franklin, Hand and Reynolds pitched in the loss, combining on 9 hits to go with 5 walks and 9 strikeouts.

Cobden 4, Agape Christian 1: Reynolds was 3-for-4 with a double to lead the hitting for visiting Cobden Monday, May 17.

Hand was 2-for-4. Jace Wyatt was 1-for-1 with an RBI. Tyler Franklin was 1-for-4 with 3 RBIs. Noah Frankklin was 1-for-4 with an RBI. 

Noah Franklin and Hand pitched a no-hitter in the win. Hand pitched 3 innings and allowed a walk to go with 10 strikeouts. Hand pitched 3 innings and allowed 4 walks and 9 strikeouts.

 Cobden 11, Elverado 1: Reynolds was 4-for-5 with 2 double and 2 RBIs to lead the visiting Appleknockers to the win Thursday, May 13.

Tyler Franklin was 3-for-5 with 2 doubles and 5 RBIs. Hand was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Dawson Short was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Pitts was 1-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Noah Franklin was 1-for-5.

Hand and Reynolds pitched in the win. Hand pitched 4 innings and allowed a hit to go with a walk and 7 strikeouts. Reynolds pitched 3 innings and allowed 3 hits to go with 4 walks and 7 strikeouts.

Cobden, 6-5, is scheduled to play Thursday, today, on Senior Night at home against Zeigler-Royalton.

