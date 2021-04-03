Appleknockers improve to 9-0 with four straight victories in recent action

The Cobden High School boys’ basketball team won three straight games in recent action.

With the victories, Cobden improved to 8-0.

Cobden 72, Meridian 40: The host Appleknockers scored the first two baskets of the game and were never again seriously challenged in the win over the Bobcats in South Egyptian Conference action Saturday, Feb. 27.

Cobden led 17-4 after one quarter and 36-20 at the half.

Tyler Franklin led the way for Cobden with 26 points and 6 rebounds. Noah Franklin had 25 points and 9 assists. Elliott Lowndes had 12 points and 8 rebounds. John Eck had 4 points. Brock Reynolds and Edwin Funes had 2 points apiece and Sippy Zamora 1 point.

It was Cobden coach Wendell Wheeler’s 400th career win.

“I’ve really had some good players through the years,” Wheeler said.

Cobden 68, Elverado 22: The visiting Appleknockers pulled ahead early on their way to the win Friday, Feb. 26.

Cobden led 21-5 after one quarter and 39-10 at the half.

Noah Franklin led the way for Cobden with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists.

Lowndes had 24 points and 8 rebounds. Tyler Franklin had 13 points, 9 rebounds and 5 steals. Reynolds had 2 points. Zamora had 5 assists.

Cobden 63, Meridian 51: The Appleknockers made a third quarter run on their way to the conference win over the host Bobcats Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The Appleknockers trailed 25-21 at the half but came back to take a 41-36 lead headed in to the final period. The game was tied 12-12 after one quarter.

Cobden won despite having one of its top players Noah Franklin in early foul trouble.

“Noah didn’t play at all the second quarter because he was in foul trouble,” Wheeler said. “He came back and came on in the second half.”

He finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Tyler Franklin added 21 points and 6 rebounds. Lowndes had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Zamora had a point and 2 rebounds. Reynolds had 3 rebounds and Eck had a rebound.

The Appleknockers were 22 of 39 in shot attempts from the floor, 2 of 7 from 3-point range and 13 of 34 from the free throw line.

The Bobcats were 20 of 47 in shot attempts from the floor, 2 of 21 from 3-point range and 5 of 14 from the charity stripe.

Cobden 74, Meridian 52: Noah Franklin had a season-high 36 points to lead host Cobden to a 74-52 win over Joppa in South Egyptian Conference high school boys’ basketball Monday, March 1.

Franklin also had 10 rebounds and 6 assists in the game.

Tyler Franklin scored 19 points to go with 6 rebounds and 4 steals for Cobden. Elliott Lowndes had 15 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocked shots.

John Eck had 2 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Brock Reynolds had 2 points and 2 rebounds and assists. Sippy Zamora had 7 steals and 5 assists.

The Appleknockers were 24 of 41 in shot attempts from the floor, 8 of 19 from 3-point range and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Rangers were 9 of 46 from the floor, 3 of 23 from 3-point range and 5 of 7 from the charity stripe.

Cobden, 9-0, plays Thursday, today, at Shawnee at 5 p.m.