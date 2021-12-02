Appleknockers open season with two wins

The Cobden High School boys’ basketball team opened its season with a pair of wins.

Cobden 91, Egyptian 43: The host Appleknockers built an early lead on their way to the South Egyptian Conference win Saturday, Feb. 6

Cobden led 28-10 after one quarter and 54-20 at the half. The Pharoahs trailed 74-33 going into the final period.

Elliott Loundes led the way with 30 points and 10 rebounds for Cobden.

Tyler Franklin scored 20 points and had 6 rebounds. Noah Franklin posted 17 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Sippy Zamora and John Eck had 6 points apiece, Brady Bundren, Brock Reynolds and Nolan Hand 3 each. Edwin Funes had 2 points and 5 rebounds.

Cobden 54, Agape Christian 41: Visiting Cobden built a big first quarter lead on its way to the win in the season opener Thursday, Feb. 4.

Noah Franklin had 24 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists to lead Cobden.

Loundes added 20 points and 12 rebounds. Tyler Franklin had 15 points and 5 rebounds. Eck and Funes had 2 points apiece and Reynolds added 1. Zamora had 8 assists

Both games featured running clocks, since Cobden had taken big leads in the contests. If a team gets ahead by 40 points during a game, a running clock is used for the rest of the matchup and only stops for timeouts.

Cobden, 2-0, is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at home against Meridian.