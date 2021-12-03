Appleknockers still undefeated, improve to 17-0

The Cobden High School boys’ basketball team improved to 17-0 during a very busy week for the squad.

Cobden 54, Patoka 46: The Appleknockers closed out the week with a road win at Patoka on Saturday evening March 6.

“It was our third game within 24 hours,” Cobden coach Wendell Wheeler said. “The kids were dead tired.”

Patoka was up 18-13 after one quarter. Cobden fought back to go ahead 31-25 at the half. The Appleknockers trailed 41-39 going into the final quarter.

Cobden rallied to outscore Patoka 18-6 in the final quarter to pull out the win.

Noah Franklin led the way for Cobden with 25 points and 15 rebounds.

Elliott Lowndes had 15 points and 9 rebounds. Tyler Franklin had 10 points and 4 rebounds. Sippy Zamora had 5 points.

Cobden 61, Herrin Agape Christian 36: The Appleknockers pulled ahead early in the win earlier at home on Saturday morning March 6.

Cobden led 17-13 after one quarter and was ahead 32-31 at the half. Agape made 10 3-pointers in the first half.

After making some adjustments at halftime, the Appleknockers came on to outscore Agape 20-4 to lead 52-35 going into the final quarter.

Noah Franklin had 40 points and 14 rebounds for Cobden. Tyler Franklin had 9 points and 9 rebounds. Lowndes had 6 points and 7 rebounds. John Eck and Zamora had 3 points apiece.

Cobden 62, Joppa 23: The visiting Appleknockers pulled ahead early in the win on Friday, March 5.

Cobden led 18-6 after one quarter and 40-20 at the half.

Lowndes had 28 points and 8 rebounds. Noah Franklin had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Tyler Franklin had 7 points, followed by Brock Reynolds 6, Drake Campbell 4, Nolan Hand 3 and Eck 2.

Cobden 74, Shawnee 7: The visiting Appleknockers were ahead 24-0 after one quarter on their way to the win Thursday, March 4.

Noah Franklin had 42 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists to lead Cobden. He only played in three quarters.

Lowndes had 12 points and 5 rebounds. Tyler Franklin had 5 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Eck had 4 points. Brady Bundren added 3 points. Hand had 3 points and 4 rebounds. Reynolds had 2 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Zamora had 2 points and Campbell 1.

Cobden 79, Dongola 11: The host Appleknockers were ahead 23-2 on their way to the win Tuesday, March 2.

Lowndes scored 22 points and had 6 rebounds to lead Cobden. Noah Franklin added 20 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. Campbell added 12 points, Tyler Franklin 9, Eck 4 and Hand and Cooper Flamm 3 apiece. Reynolds added 4 assists.

Cobden, 17-0, is scheduled to play Saturday at Trico to close out the regular season.