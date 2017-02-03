Auburn defeats A-J at wrestling sectional

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School wrestling team lost 51-26 to Auburn at the Litchfield dual team sectionals Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Wildcats finished 17-5 in dual meet competition this season.

A-J sent three wrestlers to the IHSA state tournament at Champaign this season, with Arieh Hart leading the way with a second place finish in the 152-pound class.

Nick Harvel (195 pounds) and Nick Jimenez (285 pounds) also competed at state.

Three alternates also made the trip to state: Nate Kisat (132 pounds), Dylan Fox (145 pounds) and Ethan Krumrey (160 pounds).

After sharing the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division title for the last two years, the Anna-Jonesboro team won the conference outright this season for the first time.

The Wildcats then became the first team in school history to win a regional title.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, A-J’s Clayton Ramage (113 pounds) finished in 4th place at the freshman/sophomore regionals at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center in East St. Louis. The 4th place finish qualifies him for the sectional at Granite City on Sunday, March 4.

The 1st through 4th place finishers at the sectional advance to the state finals in Springfield on March 11.