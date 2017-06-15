Baseball camp set in Anna

An Anna Sandlot Legends baseball camp for boys and girls 7-11 years old is planned at the Anna City Park June 26-29. Hours are scheduled from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

The camp is designed to allow boys and girls the freedom to enjoy the game, to play as a team, to make decisions and to solve problems. Each player will get an opportunity to play every position.

The primary focus of the camp is not direct instruction, but instruction through the play of the game.

Coaches will facilitate each game by promoting positive interactions and guiding in-game situations. There will be daily awards given to campers.

Gloves and helmets will be required and prospective players are asked to bring gloves and cleats as well.

Anyone who is interested can sign up on the first day of the camp or contact Marlin Burd at 697-1199 for more information.