Baseball regional pairings set

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School baseball team will play in the Class 2A Carterville regionals May 15-20.

The Wildcats open play against Pinckneyville at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 15.

The winner plays Carterville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Monday’s winner between Vienna and Zeigler-Royalton play Du Quoin on Thursday, May 18.

The championship is set at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20.

Cobden and Shawnee play in the Class 1A regional at Trico.

Shawnee plays Elverado at 4:30 p.m. Monday and the winner advances to play Trico at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17.

Cobden plays Steeleville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18.

The two winners advance to the championship at 10 a.m. Saturday.