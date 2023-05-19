Home / Home

Basketball camp set at A-J

Fri, 05/19/2023 - 9:47am admin

A basketball camp is scheduled at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School. The camp will be held by the A-J basketball program.

Camp dates are set for May 31, June 1 and 2 in the Union Hall gymnasium at A-JCHS.

Boys and girls entering grades 3-8 are invited to participate in the camps.

Session dates and times include:

Session 1, grades 3-5, 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Session 2, grades 6-8, 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Fundamentals of the game of basketball will be taught by area coaches and players.

Campers also will be taught how to have fun and learn from A-J coaches and players.

Costs are $25 per camper; $40 for two campers in the same household. Checks are to be made payable to A-JCHS.

Campers who register by May 19 will receive a t-shirt. Trophies and awards will be presented to contest winners.

The camp registration form can be found online at www.aj81.net.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

