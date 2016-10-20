Benton set to host A-J; has slim playoff hopes

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team closes out regular season play at Benton this Friday.

“It’s senior night for them,” A-J football coach Brett Detering said. “If they win, I don’t think they have enough points” to get in the playoffs.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. The game will be aired on WIBH radio in Anna.

The Rangers enter the final game with a 4-4 record and the Wildcats are sitting at 6-2.

A-J was already assured of a playoff berth with a 6th win last week. If Benton should earn its fifth victory, there’s no guarantee of a playoff berth.

Advancing teams with five wins are determined by a point system that involves wins and losses of opponents during the regular season.

Benton lost 61-35 last Friday to Murphysboro.

The Rangers are led at quarterback by junior Hamilton Page, 5-11, 160 pounds. He was 11 of 19 passing for 100 yards in Benton’s loss. He also had two interceptions.

A top receiver was senior Oliver Davis, 5-9, 148 pounds. He had 37 yards on 3 receptions.

Leading the rushing attack was junior Blaine Pankey, 5-11, 206 pounds, who rushed for 161 yards on 17 carries.

Junior running back Hamilton Page, 5-11, 160 pounds, added 118 yards rushing on 21 carries.

Some of the main offensive linemen are seniors Hunter Shockley, 6-2, 235 pounds, and Gavin Richardson, 5-11, 214 pounds, and junior Warren Smothers, 5-8, 225 pounds.

Defensive standouts are Pankey, Richardson and senior Bryden Picklesimer, 6-0, 225 pounds.

“We’ve had a lot of similar opponents this season,” Detering said of the matchup. “We want to get a win and a 7-2 (record) and get a better matchup than at 6-3. We’ll know Saturday who we play.”

The playoff team assignments will be determined after all the regular season games conclude on Saturday.