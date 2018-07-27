Blue Dolphins record broken; league meet set

Anna Blue Dolphins swimmer Nile Chotner has broken two of the team’s records during the 2018 season.

Chotner set the record in the 50 butterfly with a time of 34.63 seconds, which beat his own previous record time.

He also set the record for the 100 individual medley with a time of 1:19.49, beating the previous record set in 2005 by Stephen Cohen.

Anna to Host League Championship Meet

The Anna Blue Dolphins swim team is scheduled to host the Southern Illinois Swim League, SISL, championship meet Saturday, July 28, at the Anna City Pool.

Approximately 330 SISL swimmers will be competing at the championship meet.

The swimmers will be representing seven SISL teams, including the Anna Blue Dolphins.