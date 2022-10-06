Blue Dolphins set to open 2022 season

The Anna Blue Dolphins swim team was scheduled to have its first day of practice on Thursday, June 2.

The team practices and hosts its swim meets at the Anna Pool. The pool opened for the season on June 2.

Information posted on the team’s website showed the following schedule of events during June:

June 11, 9 a.m., Salem Invitational.

June 16, 6 p.m., Anna at Du Quoin.

June 18, 9 a.m., Anna Invitational.

June 21, 6 p.m., Anna at Herrin.

June 25, 9 a.m., Herrin Invitational.

June 28, 6 p.m., Herrin at Anna.