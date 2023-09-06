Blue Dolphins swim team preparing to open season

The Anna Blue Dolphins swim team is gearing up for the start of the 2023 season.

Coach Melissa Thompson’s team started practice in early May. The team practices and hosts swim meets at the Anna City Pool.

The Blue Dolphins are scheduled to begin their season Saturday, June 10, at the Salem Invitational.

Here’s a look at the rest of the Blue Dolphins schedule, as posted on the team’s website:

June 15, 6 p.m., Du Quoin at Anna. June 17, 9 a.m., Anna Invitational.

June 22, 6 p.m., Anna at Carbondale. June 24, 9 a.m., Herrin Invitational.

June 27, 6 p.m., Herrin at Anna. June 29, 6 p.m., Marion at Anna.

July 6, 6 p.m., Anna at Marion. July 8, 8:30 a.m., Marion Invitational.

July 11, 6 p.m., Carbondale at Anna. July 13, Salem at Anna, 6 p.m.

July 15, 9 a.m., Carbondale Invitational. July 18, 6 p.m., Salem and Anna at Herrin.

July 20, 6 p.m., Salem Last Chance Meet. July 29, 9 a.m., Southern Illinois Swim League championships at Du Quoin.

The Salem Last Chance Meet is an open dual competition at Salem. The event is open to any league swimmer who needs to attend another swim meet to reach the three-meet requirement to qualify for the championships. The event is not a team meet.