Boys’ co-op soccer boasts 12 seniors

Anna-Jonesboro-Cobden-Dongola high school co-op boys’ soccer coach Mark Boomer predicts his team could be very competitive this season.

“We’ve got a strong team and we’re going to be competitive and be able to play anybody,” Boomer said.

Boomer looks to be in the hunt as long as the team remains healthy.

Twelve seniors are on the squad, with eight returning starters from last season’s 12-7-2 squad.

Senior defensive players are Sheldon McGrath and Danton Dillow.

Midfield senior players are Devin Hazel, Zach Massey, Jose Guzman and Gabe Goins. Hazel, Massey and Guzman could also see action as defenders.

Seniors who could also see action as forwards include Jaryt Tripp, Ross Pinnon and Goins.

Senior Jake Parr has been tabbed as the goalkeeper.

Because of the team’s talent level, Boomer looks for at least four or five of his seniors going on and competing at the collegiate level.

Juniors in the mix are midfield players Avery Webb, Tristan Steward and Noah Godinez and defensive player Jackson Laster.

Sophomores who could see action are midfield player Blake Pena and defender Noah McFarland.

The A-J-Dongola-Cobden co-op boys’ team is set to open its season at home against Cape Girardeau Notre Dame High School on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Boomer said the team will play its home games at the Jonesboro Grade School soccer field and plans are to work on the field this season so they can play under rainy conditions.