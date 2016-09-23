Boys’ co-op soccer team goes 2-1 in recent play

The Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden/Dongola High School boys’ soccer team went 2-1 in recent play.

Marion 3, A-J/Cobden/Dongola 0: John Russell and Jaryt Tripp had the only shots at goal in the loss at Marion Thursday, Sept. 15.

Jake Parr played 80 minutes in goal and had 18 saves.

A-J/Cobden/Dongola 3, Carbondale 0: Tripp scored two goals and Juan Miranda scored the other to lead the winners at Carbondale Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Zach Massey had an assist in the win.

Parr played 80 minutes in gola and had 8 saves.

A-J/Cobden/Dongola 4, Massac County 0: Blake Pena led the way for the win at home with two goals Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Tripp and Russell scored the other goals.

Russell, Jose Guzman and Juan Miranda each had an assist.

Parr played 80 minutes in goal and had 3 saves.

The Union County team, 6-4, is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at home against Sikeston, Mo.