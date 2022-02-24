Brett Detering to be inducted into IHSFCA Hall of Fame

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football coach Brett Detering will be inducted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Detering became the head coach at A-J in 1997. From the fall of 2000 to the present, Detering’s teams qualified for the Illinois High School Association, IHSA, postseason football playoffs 17 times – including 14 straight years from 2000 to 2014.

Overall, Detering has compiled a 196-94 record as the head coach of the Wildcats.

His teams have won more than 10 games in five seasons. The Wildcats finished with 12-1 records in 2007 and 2018. A-J had a 4-5 record last fall.

Detering’s teams have won five Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference titles – three of them in undefeated regular seasons.

He’s had three teams which reached the IHA state semifinals in both Class 3A and 4A. A-J has had three final four appearances and seven trips to the quarterfinals.

Detering started the Whiteout game in 2013 as an opportunity to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, MDA.

To date, the game has raised $133,768 for the MDA; $75,500 for Hadley’s Haven, an all-inclusive playground which is planned at the Anna City Park; and $18,800 for A-JCHS student Tabi Smith, who sustained traumatic brain injury in the fall of 2020.

“It’s taken a lot of people to accomplish this,” Detering said about earning the hall of fame honor. “It’s truly a group effort...with a lot of people involved.”

The A-J coach said that those who have contributed to his success include assistant coaches, former and present players, fans and his family.

Detering will be inducted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame in Champaign on Tuesday, March 22.