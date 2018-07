The Brian S. Tucker Memorial Golf Scramble is scheduled at the Union County Country Club course in Anna Saturday, July 28.

Shotgun starts are set at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Registration is one hour before tee time.

Entry deadline is Monday, July 23.

The scramble is sponsored by Anna-Jonesboro Elks Lodge 1641.

For further information, call the golf course at 833-7912.