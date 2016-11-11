Carter earns academic recognition at SCC

Three student athletes at Shawnee Community College have earned recognition for their academic achievements. One of the student athletes is from Union County.

Kendall Carter of Anna, Taylor Howard of Pinckneyville and Heaven Hopper of Carlisle County, Ky., earned All-American Scholar-Athlete recognition from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association for the 2015-2016 academic year.

All three played softball at Shawnee Community College for the 2015-2016 season.

Student-athletes must have acquired a 3.5 grade point average for the year to qualify for the individual honor.