Carterville, Carmi score wins over A-J

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ basketball team lost two games last week.

Carmi-White County 63, A-J 45: The Wildcats let a first quarter lead slip away in the loss at the Benton Shootout Saturday, Feb. 4.

A-J was ahead 15-11 after one quarter. The Bulldogs tied the game at 24-24 at the half and came on in the third quarter to take a 44-36 lead into the final period.

Jake Parr had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead A-J.

Carson Reynolds added 13 points. Jacob Zimmerman had 10 points and 3 rebounds.

Sheldon McGrath had 5 points and 2 rebounds. Ross Pinnon had 4 points and a rebound.

Blake Pena had 3 points. Noah McFarland had 2 points and 3 rebounds.

A-J was 17 of 28 in shot attempts from the floor, 6 of 15 from 3-point range and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

Carmi-White County was 16 of 36 in shot attempts from the floor, 5 of 14 from 3-point range and 18 of 26 from the charity stripe.

Carterville 64, A-J 45: The host Wildcats couldn’t recover from a first quarter deficit in the loss in Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division action Friday, Feb. 3.

Parr led the way with 24 points and 5 rebounds.

Jade Gillis had 6 points and 2 rebounds. McGrath had 5 points and 2 rebounds.

Logan Sawyer had 4 points and a rebound. Pinnon had 3 points and a rebound. Reynolds added 3 points.

A-J, 8-16 overall, was set to play Friday at Pinckneyville and at home Saturday on Senior Night against Du Quoin.