Century student second in state hoop shoot contest

Kenna Hight, a 3rd grader at Century Elementary School near Ullin, won second place in the state-wide hoop shoot contest sponsored by Illinois Elks Clubs.

Open to all boys and girls in the state between the ages of 8 and 13, the contest pit each child against others of their own age and gender.

Kenna competed in the 8 and 9 year old girls’ division.

She began her competition at Cairo High School on a Saturday in December.

Winning there, she represented the Cairo Elks Lodge in Anna at the district level.

From there, she went on to the state contest held recently in Decatur.

At the state contest she hit 21 out of 25 shots from the free throw line qualifying her for second place in the state. The winner hit only one more than she.

Kenna is the daughter of Kara and Corby Hight. This was the first time she was old enough to enter this yearly contest.

She reports that her dad encouraged her to participate and gave her a little coaching as she prepared. She practiced a lot at the gym of Century School.

Cairo Elks Lodge members shared in a news release that they were “quite proud of Kenna and since she is so young they expect that she will return to the hoop-shoot contest for several years.”