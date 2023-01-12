Century tops Cobden to win championship at Dammerman Classic

The Cobden High School boys’ basketball team lost to Century in the championship game of the inaugural Gene Dammerman Classic Tournament hosted by Cobden at Shawnee Community College Saturday, Nov. 26.

Cobden’s Mitchell Howell was named to the all-tournament team.

Century 56, Cobden 43: Matthew Howell led Cobden with 15 points.Mitchell Howell sccored 9 points, James Eagle 7, Thomas Coleman 6, Jett Kuhn 4 and Kingston Kuhn 2.

Cobden 50, Shawnee 37: Matthew Howell led the Appleknockers with 14 points in the win Friday, Nov. 24.

Jett Kuhn and Matthew Howell had 7 points apiece. Aron Funes scored 5 and Kingston Kuhn, Eagle, Justin Campbell and Coleman 4 each

Cobden 56, Egyptian 33: Mitchell Howell led Cobden with 16 points in the win Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Eagle added 10 points, Coleman 7, Matthew Howell 6, Kingston Kuhn, Jett Kuhn and Campbell 4 each, Gabe Haynes 3 and Tommy Quertermous 2.

Cobden 38, Joppa 27: Mitchell Howell and Matthew Howell led Cobden with 12 points each in the win Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Coleman had 6 points, Eagle 4 and Kingston Kuhn and Campbell 2 apiece.

Cobden 55, Dongola 32: Matthew Howell and Campbell led Cobden with 14 points apiece in the tournament opening win Monday, Nov. 20.

Jett Kuhn had 11 points, Mitchell Howell 6, Coleman 4 and Kingston Kuhn and Eagle 3 apiece.

Cobden, 4-1, is scheduled to play at Christopher Friday, Dec. 1.