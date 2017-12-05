Chamber welcomes SIU basketball coach

The Union County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Southern Illinois University Carbondale men’s basketball team head coach Barry Hinson as a guest speaker on Thursday, May 4.

Hinson addressed a gathering of about 30 people at a monthly meeting of the chamber of commerce.

The meeting was held at The Old Feed Store in downtown Cobden.

The SIU coach brought a positive message about the region, the university, his student athletes and working hard during a talk on a rainy, cool spring afternoon.

“I love Southern Illinois,” he said. “This is where I’m home. I love it here, I absolutely love it.”

Hinson had high praise for SIU. “We have one of the most beautiful campuses I’ve ever been to.”

The SIU coach also addressed his thoughts on the prevalence of social media in today’s culture. He emphasized that instead of texting with his players, “I want to talk to them.”

Hinson said he wants his players to engage with people eye-to-eye. He also wants them to have a firm handshake and to be able to carry on a conversation with others.

The SIU coach also offered those at the chamber meeting a bit of a hint about the Saluki men’s basketball team.

“I like this team,” he said. “We’ve got a chance to be special.”

“Y’all come see us play next year,” he said, closing with: “Thank you for allowing me to be your coach at Southern Illinois.”