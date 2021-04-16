Home / Home

Changes Coming for River-to-River Conference

Fri, 04/16/2021 - 12:10pm admin

Changes are coming to the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference for the 2023-2024 season.

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School is a member of the conference.

The conference has two divisions: the Mississippi Division and the Ohio Division.

The conference’s Mississippi Division is losing Sparta next season to the Cahokia Conference.

Carterville will transfer to the Ohio Division of the SIRR Conference. That would have left only four teams in the division.

West Frankfort and Benton from the Ohio Division of the conference are also set to transfer to the Mississippi Division and join the other four teams: Anna-Jonesboro, Du Quoin, Nashville and Pinckneyville.

The Ohio Division of the SIRR Conference will have five teams: Carterville, Harrisburg, Herrin, Massac County and Murphysboro.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

