Co-op soccer goes 2-2 in match

The Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden/Dongola high school boys’ soccer team went 2-2 in recent games.

A-J 1, Sikeston, Mo., 0: Jaryt Tripp scored the winning goal for A-J in the Coach Kline Tournament at Sikeston Saturday, Aug. 27.

Goalie Jake Parr had 9 saves in 70 minutes of play.

A-J 1, Breese Central 0: Devin Hazel had the winning goal on Saturday.

Parr had 8 saves in 60 minutes of play.

Perryville, Mo., 1, A-J 0: John Russell, Tripp and Noah McFarland each had an attempted shot in the opening game loss of the tournament at Perryville Friday, Aug. 26.

Parr had 11 saves in 70 minutes of play.

Cape Notre Dame 2, A-J 1: Jaryt Tripp scored the lone goal for visiting A-J Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Goalie Jake Parr had 15 saves in 80 minutes of play.

A-J plays again at home against Marion on Tuesday, Sept. 6.