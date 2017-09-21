Co-op soccer record tie, win

The Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden/Dongola Co-op boys’ soccer team won a game and tied another in recent action.

A-J/Cobden/Dongola 2, Marion 2: Jaryt Tripp and Sheldon McGrath scored a goal apiece to lead the host team to the tie Thursday, Sept. 14.

Goalie Jake Parr played 80 minutes in goal and had 11 saves.

Photos were taken during the Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden/Dongola high school boys’ soccer team on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 14. The game was played at the soccer field at Jonesboro School.

A-J/Cobden/Dongola 4, Massac County 0: Tripp had a pair of goals to lead the visitors to the win Tuesday, Sept. 12.

John Russell and Blake Pena added a goal apiece. Pena also had an assist.

Parr played 80 minutes in goal and had 6 saves.

A-J/Cobden/Dongola, 5-3-2, is scheduled to play again Monday, Sept. 25, at home against Carterville.