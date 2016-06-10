Home / Sports / Co-op soccer squad posts big win over Harrisburg

Thu, 10/06/2016 - 10:47am admin

The Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden/Dongola high school boys’ soccer team posted a win and a tie in recent action..

A-J/Cobden/Dongola 1, Sikeston, Mo., 1: Jaryt Tripp scored the first goal with 47 seconds remaining in the second half to gain the tie for host A-J/Cobden/Dongola Saturday, Oct. 1.

Jake Parr played 80 minutes in goal and had 10 saves.

A-J/Cobden/Dongola 8, Harrisburg 1: Tripp scored three goals to lead the winners to the win over host Harrisburg/Galatia Thursday, Sept. 29.

Diego Godinez, Sean Plott, Sheldon McGrath, John Russell and Nicholas Bussey each scored a goal for the winners.

Jovanni Amesquita, Raul Palmerin and Christian Valencia had an assist apiece.

Parr played 40 minutes in goal and had 2 saves. Jacob Schaefer played 20 minutes in goal.

A-J/Cobden/Dongola, 10-6-1, is scheduled to close out regular season play Thursday, today, at home against Carbondale. 

