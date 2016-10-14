Home / Sports / Co-op soccer team scores victory, tie

Fri, 10/14/2016 - 10:24am admin

The Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden/Dongola high school boys’ soccer team posted a win and a tie in recent action.

A-J/Cobden/Dongola 0, Carbondale 0: Goalie Jake Parr played 80 minutes in goal and had 7 saves for visiting A-J/Cobden/Dongola in the tie Thursday, Oct. 6.

Jaryt  Tripp had 3 shots at goal and teammates John Russell, Juan Miranda and Sheldon McGrath had a shot at goal apiece.

A-J/Cobden/Dongola 3, Massac County 0: Tripp scored two goals and McGrath added another to lead  the visitors to the win Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Avery Webb had two assists and Tripp added one.

Parr played 80 minutes in goal and had 4 saves.

A-J, 11-6-2, plays again in the Class 2A Regional  at Olney Wednesday, Oct. 19.

