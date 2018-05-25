Coach Ron’s Basketball 101 Camp welcomes Cameron Wright in 2018

Coach Ron’s Basketball 101 Camp is scheduled June 18-21 at the Jonesboro Grade School. The school is located on Cook Street in Jonesboro.

The 2018 camp is scheduled to feature 1996 Olympic high jumper Cameron Wright.

Students who are eligible for the camp are those who will be entering 2nd grade through outgoing 8th graders. All students in Union County are eligible for the camp.

Session times for the speed camp include:

2nd and 3rd grades: 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

4th and 5th grades: 10:30 a.m. to noon.

6th, 7th and 8th grades: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The enrollment fee is $70 for the four-day camp. If more than one child per family is enrolled, the second child will be $25 and any additional children will be $15 each.

Basketball fundamentals and speed drills will be offered at the camp, including:

Passing, shooting, pivoting, techniques of shooting, dribbling, loose ball drills, drum dribbling, squaring up to basket drills, get ups to improve reaction in chasing loose balls, acceleration drills with basketballs, lay-up elimination, 10 second shooting drills and proper stretching techniques.

Speed drills will include Frisbee and ladder drills, z-ball drills, bean bag color game and eye hand coordination drills using various types of balls.

Coach Ron Fulenwider has been coaching and mentoring young people for more than 47 years in Southern Illinois.

His philosophy is: “Try to live a spirit filled life and mentor youth, because they are America’s great natural resource; and be happy by making an effort to make someone else happy.”

Ron holds a bachelor of science degree in education from Southeast Missouri State University in 1964. He received a master’s degree in secondary school administration in 1975.

From 1966 to 1969, he served as a U.S. Navy personnel officer and played basketball on special forces teams. In 1967, he was an All-Star player for the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. He played on the Pacific Coast All-Navy Team in San Francisco in 1967.

From 1969 through 1997, he taught school and coached basketball, baseball and track at his hometown of Jonesboro. In 1979 he coached at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School as the junior varsity basketball coach.

From 1979 through 1997, Coach Ron was a regional representative for a financial firm, marketing health insurance to small employers in the Midwest states of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. He served as benefit specialist and Midwest health and safety director for Laborers’ International from 1997 to 2005.

Coach Ron has been coaching at Lick Creek Elementary School since 2006. He was athletic director from 2006 to 2011 and continues to teach K-8 physical education.

Coach Ron is looking forward to having Cameron Wright helping at the camp.

“We are excited to have Cameron assisting with our camp this year,” Coach Ron stated.

Cameron is a five time All-American in the high jump.

He made the 1996 Olympic team with a jump of 7 feet, 6.5 inches.

“He played junior high school basketball for me in the 5th and 6th grade,” Coach Ron said. “He was one of the hardest working players that I ever coached. His work ethic is why he accomplished so much in his career.”

Cameron has conducted many camps in track and basketball during the last 10 years in the Marion area.

Cameron was the SIU head track coach in the 1990s and is in the SIU track hall of fame.

He is married and has two sons and a daughter. The family lives in Marion.

For more information about the camp, contact Coach Ron Fulenwider at 618-697-3172.