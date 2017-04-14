Coach Ron’s second book shares cross country success of Lick Creek Lady Eagles

Coach Ron Fulenwider has released his second book, “Cross Country and How to Succeed in Sports and Life.”

Coach Ron has been inspired by the recent success of the Lick Creek Lady Eagles Southern Illinois state champion cross country team.

The contents of the book will include the cross country team, and the training required, starting the first cross country team, the track program and the cross country girls’ testimonies, quotes from the top cross country runners in the world, and the breakdown of our culture and lack of resiliency in America today, and the importance of attitude, developing the winning attitude and harnessing the power of I CAN.

The book will deal with both positive attitudes, as well as the negative aspects of life that are creeping into our society, and on the positive side how many athletes are dealing with adversity compared to the lack of resiliency we are now witnessing in the United States.

Our coaches, Matt Denny and Ryan Vicenzi, helped build the winning attitude in these young cross country athletes, Coach Ron said. The book will tell how they accomplished the task.

The conclusion will tell about the resilience, grit and refusing to be the victim in the roller coaster life of one of the NBA’s great players, Mr. Bob (Butterbean) Love.

Book Signing

A book signing will take place at the Lick Creek School on April 29 at 2 p.m.

There will be guest celebrities on hand to sign books. Those invited are Mr. Bob Love, NBA great with the Chicago Bulls who will be the keynote speaker; Mr. Willie Smith, Olympic gold medal sprinter who conducts annual speed camps with Coach Ron at Jonesboro Grade School; Mr. Dana Ford, Tennessee State University Division I Coach of the Year in 2016; and Mr. Bernard Thompson, former NBA player with the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets.

More detailed information will follow in the April 20 edition of The Gazette-Democrat.