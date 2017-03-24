Coach Ron to release second book at event set at Lick Creek School

Ron Fulenwider is planning to release his second book April 29 at Lick Creek School.

Coach Ron plans to donate receipts from the book to Lick Creek School.

The book is honoring the Southern Illinois state champion cross country Lady Eagles.

The upcoming book release event is scheduled at 2 p.m. on April 29 in the gymnasium at Lick Creek School.

Guest celebrities who have been invited so far include Bob Love, Chicago Bulls four-time All-NBA player; Willie Smith, Auburn University All-American and Olympian; Dana Ford, Tennessee State, the youngest Division I coach in America and OVC coach of the year in 2015.

The book signing also will honor the 1983 Southern Illinois State champion Lady Eagles softball team, coached by Brenda Jones Hogue.

Players on the 1983 team are asked to contact the school, Coach Ron or Brenda about their intent to be present.

Contact information includes: Brenda, 618-697-4439. Lick Creek School, 833-2545. Coach Ron, 618-697-3172.

An article is scheduled to appear in The Gazette-Democrat in the near future with details about the April 29 event.