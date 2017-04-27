Coach Ron second book signing scheduled at Lick Creek School

Coach Ron Fulenwider’s second book signing fundraiser is planned at Lick Creek School April 29 at 2 p.m.

Coach Ron Fulenwider has been inspired by the recent success of the Lick Creek Lady Eagles Southern Illinois State Champion Cross Country team.

The decision was made to do a second book honoring the cross country team. The title of the book is “Cross Country and How to Succeed in Sports and Life.”

Coach Ron shared the following thoughts and information about the book and the April 29 event which is planned at Lick Creek School:

Contents include the cross country team and the training required, starting our first ever cross country team, the track program, the girl’s testimonials, the media and mentors, and the quotes from the top cross country runners in the world, plus the conclusion.

Celebrity guests who have been invited to be a part of the event include:

•Bob Love, Chicago Bulls is the third all-time leading scorer and current director of Community Affairs for the Chicago Bulls. Bob will be the keynote speaker at the book signing on April 29 at 2 p.m.

•Willie Smith is a three-time Olympian, 1984 gold medal winner and a five-time All-American from Auburn University.

•Dana Ford of Tennessee State University. Dana is a native of Tamms and is the youngest Division I coach in America, and was the Minority Coach of the Year in the United States in 2015-2016.

•Bernard Thompson is a former NBA player with the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets.

The Book Signing

The event will be held at the Lick Creek School on April 29 at 2 p.m.

The event will start with introductions of the celebrity guests, followed by recognition of state champion teams.

The 1983 state softball champion team and last fall’s 2016 state champion cross country teams will be recognized as well as their coaches.

Following the introductions and speech the book signing event will take place at approximately 3 p.m.

Refreshments will be served in the school cafeteria throughout the event.