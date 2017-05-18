Coach Ron/Willie Smith Speed Camp scheduled in June at Jonesboro School

The 2017 Coach Ron/Willie Smith Speed Camp is scheduled June 12-15 at the Jonesboro Grade School.The school is located on Cook Street in Jonesboro.

Session times for the speed camp include:

2nd and 3rd grades: 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

4th and 5th grades: 10:30 a.m. to noon.

7th and 8th grades: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Coach Ron explains that speed camps are devoted to improved reactions, quicker movements, effective directional changes and refined mechanics.

The athletes will work and play on a variety of drills which are designed to improve their overall speed, agility and quickness.

The little details of athletic motion will be polished and new training methods will be learned.

Athletes will learn each component of speed and how to develop it.

Speed camp activities will include the following, but are not limited to: Z-ball drills, Frisbee acceleration drills, get-ups with various speed equipment, relays, ladder drills, hurdles, resistors and proper stretching techniques.

