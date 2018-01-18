Cobden’s Russell nets 1,000th career point in Chester Tournament game

The Cobden High School boys’ basketball team lost 55-49 to Saxony Lutheran of Jackson, Mo., in the championship of the Chester Tournament Saturday, Jan. 12.

With 3 seconds remaining, the Appleknockers’ John Russell scored a basket to go above the 1,000-point mark in his career. The basket gave him 1,001 points.

The game was halted at that point to honor Russell’s achievement.

Russell was also named to the all-tournament team, along with teammate Noah Franklin.

Clayton Eck had 12 points to lead Cobden. Joe Brumleve added 9 points, Franklin 8, Russell 7, Zane Nance 5 and Dylan Lewey and Landon Britt 4 apiece.

Cobden 62, Chester 54: The host Yellowjackets were ahead 10-9 after one quarter and 28-27 at the half. The Appleknockers rallied for the win.

Franklin and Brumleve had 16 points apiece to lead Cobden. Lewey added 13 points, Russell 10 and Nance 7.

Cobden 49, Valle Catholic of Ste. Genevieve 47: Valle Catholic led for three quarters until Cobden stormed back in the final quarter for the tourney win Monday, Dec. 11.

Franklin led the way with 16 points. Russell added 14 points, Nance 6, Lewey and Brumleve 4 apiece and Eck 3.

Cobden, which finished tournament play 2-1, is 11-10 overall. Cobden plays Friday at home in its homecoming game against Carrier Mills.