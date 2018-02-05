Cobden 12, Crab Orchard 2

Alex Remsey was 1-for-1 with 2 RBIs to lead host Cobden to a 12-2 win over Crab Ochard in non-conference high school baseball Monday, April 30.

Brayden Clark was 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs for the Appleknockers. Noah Franklin was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Cody Weiseman was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Zane Nance was the winning pitcher with a four-hitter to go with 4 walks and 11 strikeouts.

The Crab Orchard pitching staff gave up 13 walks and the Appleknockers had 11 stolen bases.

Cobden improved to 9-5 overall.