Cobden baseball 1-1 in recent play

The Cobden High School baseball team was 1-1 in recent action.

Cobden 13, Agape Christian (Energy) 1: John Russell was 2-for-2 with a double, stolen base and 4 RBIs to lead visiting Cobden to the non-conference win Tuesday, April 25.

Trevor Middleton was 1-for-1 with an RBI. Bayden Ditterline was 1-for-1 with a double and a stolen base. Dylan Duty was 1-for-1. Zach Nance was 1-for-2 with a stolen base and 2 RBIs. Josh Burgess was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Carl Evans was 1-for-2. Alex Remsey was 1-for-2. Chandler West was 1-for-3.

West and Duty pitched. West pitched 4 innings and allowed 2 hits to go with 2 walks and 7 strikeouts. Duty pitched 2/3 of an inning and recorded one strikeout.

Trico 15, Cobden 4: Cody Wieseman was 1-for-1 to lead visiting Cobden in the non-conference loss Monday, April 24.

West was 1-for-2. Russell was 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs.

Ditterline, Wieseman and Middleton pitched in the loss, combining to scatter 7 hits to go with 6 walks and no strikeouts.

Cobden, 9-7, is scheduled to play again Tuesday, May 9, at Pope County.