Cobden baseball 2-1 in recent action

The Cobden High School baseball team posted a 2-1 record in recent action.

Cobden 16, Egyptian 0: Tyler Franklin was 4-for-4 with a double, triple and 6 RBIs to lead host Cobden to the win Thursday, Sept. 23.

Dawson Short was 2-for-2 with a double. John Fuhrhop was 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs.

Amon Ingold was 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI. Jake Tally was 1-for-1 with an RBI. Nolan Hand was 1-for-1 with a double.

Reese Hand was 1-for-2 with a double. Xach Roberts was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Brock Reynolds pitched 2 innings and allowed a hit to go with 5 strikeouts for Cobden.

Reese Hand pitched an inning and allowed a walk to go with 2 strikeouts. Roberts pitched an inning to go with a walk and 3 strikeouts. Jesus Zamora pitched an inning and allowed 2 walks and had 2 strikeouts.

Cobden 7, Wayne City 0: Reese Hand led Cobden by going 3-for-4 at the plate to a win in the first game of a split at South Central Saturday, Sept. 18.

Fuhrhop was 3-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs. Nolan Hand was 2-for-2 with a double and 3 RBIs. Franklin was 2-for-3. Zach Tally was 1-for-2. Xach Roberts was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Three Cobden hurlers combined to toss a one-hitter in the win.

Reese Hand pitched 5 innings and allowed a hit to go with 4 walks and 2 strikeouts.

Roberts pitched 1/3 of an inning and had 2 walks. Nolan Hand pitched 2/3 of an inning and had 2 strikeouts.

South Central 13, Cobden 0: Noel Fabian, Short and Franklin were each 1-for-1 to lead Cobden in the loss earlier Saturday.

Hunter Pitts was 1-for-2 for the Appleknockers.

Franklin pitched 2 innings and allowed 6 hits to go with 6 walks and 4 strikeouts.

Nolan Hand pitched 1/3 inning and allowed a hit to go with a walk and a strikeout. Short pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed 2 hits to go with a walk and a strikeout.

Cobden improved to 7-3 overall with the wins.