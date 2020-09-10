Home / Home

Cobden baseball ends fall play with win over Pope County

Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:08pm admin

The Cobden High School baseball team closed out its fall season with an 11-1 win over visiting  Pope County Wednesday, Sept, 30.

Brock Reynolds pitched a one-hitter to record the win for Cobden.

Reynolds had a no-hitter going for most of the game. He gave up a hit in the final inning. Reynolds struck out 10 batters and walked four.

Hunter Pitts led the hitting attack by going 3-for-4 with an RBI. 

John Fuhrhop was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Dawson Short was 1-for-1.  Amon Ingold was 1-for-2. 

Jace Wyatt and Jake Tally were each 1-for-3 with an RBI apiece. Tyler Franklin was 1-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Reynolds was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

“We’ve gotten a lot better,” Cobden baseball coach Dana Pearson said about his squad’s fall season. “The kids bought into what  we’re trying to do and really put in the hard work the last three weeks. They’ve been a pleasure to coach.”

Cobden finished the fall season 9-4 overall.

