Cobden baseball goes 2-1 in recent action

The Cobden High School baseball team posted a 2-1 record in recent action.

Cobden 8, Eldorado 1: John Russell fired a three-hitter to lead host Cobden to a doubleheader sweep in the non-conference win Saturday, April 8.

Russell gave up a walk and had 9 strikeouts in the win.

Cody Weiseman was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs to lead the Appleknockers. Austin Lewey was 2-for-4 with a double.

Dylan Duty was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Josh Burgess was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Zane Nance was 1-for-2 with a stolen base. Bryce Reynolds and Trevor Middleton were each 1-for-3. Bayden Ditterline and Russell were both 1-for-4 with an RBI apiece.

Cobden 8, Grayville 3: Alex Ramsey was 2-for-2 with an RBI to lead Cobden in the sweep Saturday.

Middleton was 1-for-1 with a stolen base. Duty and Burgess were each 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs apiece. Austin Lewey was 1-for-2 with a double. Wieseman was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Chandler West was 1-for-2.

Ditterline, Wieseman, West and Clayton Flamm pitched in the win, combining on a 4-hitter to go with 4 walks and 10 strikeouts.

Ziegler-Royalton-Christopher 5, Cobden 1: Ditterine was 2-for-4 to lead visiting Cobden in the non-conference loss Tuesday, April 4.

Duty was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Wieseman and Nance were each 1-for-3. Austin Lewey was 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Russell was 1-for-4.

Trevor Middleton and Wieseman pitched in the loss, combining to scatter 7 hits.

Middleton pitched 6 innings and allowed 7 hits to go with a walk and 4 strikeouts. Wieseman pitched an inning and did not allow a hit to go with a walk and a strikeout.

Cobden, 3-3, is scheduled to play a doubleheader at home Saturday, April 15, beginning at 10 a.m. against Goreville and Okawville.