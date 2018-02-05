Cobden baseball hosts Appleknocker invitational

The Cobden High School baseball team lost both of the games it played at the Appleknocker Invitational Saturday, April 28.

The games were played at Blayne Smith Field at the Union County school.

Benton 8, Cobden 0: Chandler West was 2-for-3 to lead Cobden in the first game loss.

Cody Weiseman and Clayton Flamm were each 1-for-3.

Bayden Ditterline and Alex Remsey pitched in the loss. Ditterline pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed 9 hits to go with 4 walks and 2 strikeouts. Remsey pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed a hit to go with 4 walks and a strikeout.

New Athens 10, Cobden 2: John Russell was 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs for the Appleknockers in the second game loss.

Brayden Clark and Remsey were both 1-for-2. Zane Nance was 1-for-3. Chandler West was 1-for-4.

Russell and Remsey pitched in the loss. Russell pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed 10 hits to go with 4 walks and a strikeout. Remsey pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed a hit to go with 4 walks and 2 strikeouts.

Cobden 4, Zeigler-Royalton 1: Nance was 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs to lead host Cobden in the non-conference regular season win Friday, April 27.

Weiseman was 2-for-4. Flamm was 1-for-2 with an RBI. West was 1-for-2. Remsey was 1-for-3. Ditterline was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

West, Franklin and Ditterline pitched in the win, combining on a 2 hitter to go with 6 walks and 12 strikeouts.

Carlisle County, Ky., 12, Cobden 3: Russell was 2-for-2 with an RBI to lead visiting Cobden in the loss Friday, April 20.

Remsey was 1-for-2 for the Appleknockers. Weiseman was 1-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs.

Noah Franklin and Weiseman pitched in the loss. Franklin pitched 3 innings and allowed 7 hits to go with 6 walks and 4 strikeouts. Weiseman pitched 3 innings and allowed 2 hits to go with 3 walks and 2 strikeouts.

Cobden is scheduled to play Friday at home against Egyptian.