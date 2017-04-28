Cobden baseball improves to 7-5 with recent victories

The Cobden High School baseball team won two games in recent action.

Cobden 6, Vienna 1: Trevor Middleton was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead host Cobden to the South Egyptian Conference win Wednesday, April 19.

Dylan Duty was 1-for-2 with a double and 2 RBIs. Bayden Ditterline was 1-for-2 with a stolen base and an RBI. John Russell and Austin Lewey were each 1-for-4 with a stolen base apiece.

Ditterline was the winning pitcher, scattering 4 hits to go with 2 walks and 3 strikeouts.

Cobden 6, Shawnee 1: Middleton was 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs to lead the visiting Appleknockers to another conference win Tuesday, April 18.

Russell was 1-for-3 with 2 stolen bases and 2 RBIs. Ditterline and Cody Wieseman were each 1-for-3.

Wyatt Hassebrock was 1-for-2 to lead the Redskins. Shannon Crane was 1-for-3.

Russell was the winning pitcher with a two-hitter to go with no walks and 3 strikeouts.

Dawson Johnson and Trenton Matlock pitched in the loss. Johnson pitched 5 innings and allowed a hit to go with 3 walks and 6 strikeouts.

Matlock pitched 2 innings and allowed 4 hits to go with 3 walks and 5 strikeouts.

Cobden, 7-5, is scheduled to play at 10 a.m. Saturday at home against Benton.